Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Sets New 12-Month High at $220.00

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.88) and last traded at GBX 216.50 ($2.83), with a volume of 74906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.81).

Alfa Financial Software Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 191.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 179.96. The company has a market capitalization of £660.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2,787.50, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.12.

Alfa Financial Software Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Alfa Financial Software’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Alfa Financial Software’s dividend payout ratio is 1,250.00%.

Alfa Financial Software Company Profile

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software and consultancy services to the auto and equipment finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Subscription, Software, and Services segments.

Featured Stories

