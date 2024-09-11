Algorand Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $22.30 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00041545 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00015108 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,243,461,182 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.