Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Trading Up 8.4%

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $11.90. 14,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 55,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.79.
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by $1.20. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 61.24% and a negative return on equity of 61.22%. The company had revenue of $51.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allbirds, Inc. will post -12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $751,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Allbirds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.
