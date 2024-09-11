Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Trading Up 8.4%

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $11.90. 14,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 55,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Allbirds Stock Up 7.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by $1.20. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 61.24% and a negative return on equity of 61.22%. The company had revenue of $51.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allbirds, Inc. will post -12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

In other Allbirds news, CEO Joseph Vernachio sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $28,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Timothy O. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $29,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joseph Vernachio sold 2,367 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $28,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,742 shares of company stock valued at $68,404. Company insiders own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $751,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Allbirds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.