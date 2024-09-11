Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0659 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $9.60.
About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
