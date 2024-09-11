Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $37.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALLY. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.65.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLY

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,697,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,715,000 after buying an additional 987,489 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $152,079,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,697,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,670,000 after acquiring an additional 31,491 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,774,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,616,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $63,080,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.