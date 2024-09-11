Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $186.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $186.00 and last traded at $187.96, with a volume of 9815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMR shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 26.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 947.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

