Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 2,835 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,948.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $109,420.08.

On Friday, August 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $150.01 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.00. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 29,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 16,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.