Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 599,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 63,269 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.43% of Alphatec worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $778.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $145.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 33.48% and a negative return on equity of 816.57%. Alphatec’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Alphatec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David M. Demski acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,460.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphatec Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

