Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) vs. Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) Financial Analysis

Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pengrowth Energy and Alvopetro Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Alvopetro Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06% Alvopetro Energy 26.72% 25.22% 20.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Alvopetro Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A Alvopetro Energy $59.69 million 2.29 $28.52 million $0.55 6.79

Alvopetro Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pengrowth Energy.

Summary

Alvopetro Energy beats Pengrowth Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

