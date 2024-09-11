Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 28,216,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 16,801,273 shares.The stock last traded at $2.37 and had previously closed at $2.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Ambev Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Articles

