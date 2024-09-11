Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.50

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 51.50 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 51.20 ($0.67), with a volume of 723234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.70 ($0.66).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £155.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 46.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 43.26.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,117.65%.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

