Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. William Blair lowered Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 710,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,559,000 after buying an additional 461,368 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 604.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 49,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 42,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $34,032,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 41.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys stock opened at $97.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.63. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $89.55 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $591.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

