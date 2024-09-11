America First Investment Advisors LLC Buys 413 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after buying an additional 3,795,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $7,844,757,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875,484 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,051,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $226.17 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.49 and a 200-day moving average of $193.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $722.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

