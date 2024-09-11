America First Investment Advisors LLC Has $22.33 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 284,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley makes up about 5.5% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $22,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 563.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 173.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Barclays initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.67 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of WRB opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $61.28.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.34%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.