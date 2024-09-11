America First Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. CME Group makes up approximately 4.6% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $18,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 28,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,971,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 441.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 42,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $218.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.70 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.55.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.73.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

