Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,809,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 547.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923,915 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,564,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,890,769,000 after buying an additional 243,720 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Amgen by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 751,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,556,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $328.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.95. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.70 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The stock has a market cap of $176.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.28.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

