ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.43

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 1606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $852.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $881.58 million for the quarter.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.