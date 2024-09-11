Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enliven Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELVN)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Enliven Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enliven Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.02) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enliven Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on ELVN. Baird R W raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ELVN opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. Enliven Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $27.67.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 991 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,282.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,282.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,075,525 shares in the company, valued at $23,295,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,805 shares of company stock worth $3,328,112. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

