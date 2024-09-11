Analysts Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT at $35.82

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.54.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ARMK shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aramark from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aramark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aramark
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark
Aramark Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99. Aramark has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $38.00.
Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aramark Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 15.97%.
Aramark Company Profile
Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aramark
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.