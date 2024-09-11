Analysts Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT at $35.82

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.54.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARMK shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aramark from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aramark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Aramark by 32.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 319.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99. Aramark has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

