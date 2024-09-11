Analysts Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Target Price at $95.00

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $3,609,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.9% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DD opened at $79.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.