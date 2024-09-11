Analyzing Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) & Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI)

Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) and Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aqua Power Systems and Hallador Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Aqua Power Systems alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Hallador Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hallador Energy has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.63%. Given Hallador Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hallador Energy is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

61.4% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Hallador Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A $560,000.00 N/A N/A Hallador Energy $634.48 million 0.41 $44.79 million $0.59 10.47

Hallador Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Hallador Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A Hallador Energy -1.25% -1.48% -0.72%

Volatility and Risk

Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 5, indicating that its share price is 400% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hallador Energy has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hallador Energy beats Aqua Power Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aqua Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Aqua Power Systems Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company was formerly known as NC Solar Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in August 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Winter Park, Florida.

About Hallador Energy

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana; and operation of logistics transport facility. Hallador Energy Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.