Andra AP fonden Acquires 1,900 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $11,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $342.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $366.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $1,626,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $569,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.53, for a total transaction of $563,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,203.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $1,626,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,122 shares of company stock worth $39,268,526 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.36.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

