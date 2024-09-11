Andra AP fonden Acquires New Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,582,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $144.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.28. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

