Andra AP fonden Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $17,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 951.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,532,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,706 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 763,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,135,000 after buying an additional 700,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,048,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,092,891,000 after buying an additional 438,356 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $118,345,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 82.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 859,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,461,000 after acquiring an additional 388,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROK opened at $261.99 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $312.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.23 and its 200 day moving average is $271.21.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.80.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

