Andra AP fonden Buys Shares of 218,050 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 218,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,889,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,360,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,278 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at $47,839,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 800.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 663,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after purchasing an additional 589,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,735.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 456,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 431,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
NASDAQ CCEP opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
