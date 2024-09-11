Andra AP fonden Buys Shares of 218,050 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 218,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,889,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,360,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,278 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at $47,839,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 800.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 663,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after purchasing an additional 589,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,735.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 456,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 431,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCEP opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.78.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

