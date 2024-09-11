Andra AP fonden Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in CVS Health by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11,840.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.