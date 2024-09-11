Andra AP fonden Cuts Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.05% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $10,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $2,044,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 19,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 47.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,995,000 after buying an additional 54,180 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $151.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $106.90 and a twelve month high of $164.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

