Andra AP fonden Decreases Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $10,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $586,016,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 200.3% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,661 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4,248.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,459,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,686 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,871,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.39. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $126.45.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

