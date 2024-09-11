Andra AP fonden Has $14.41 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 85.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Welltower were worth $14,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 338.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.58.

WELL opened at $128.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.77. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $129.11. The stock has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 159.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

