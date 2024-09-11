Andra AP fonden Sells 13,400 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.11% of Universal Health Services worth $13,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Universal Health Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 19.5% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 11.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $225.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.83. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.90 and a 52-week high of $241.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UHS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

