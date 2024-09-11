Andra AP fonden Sells 56,500 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 538.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,375 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,311,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,640,000 after purchasing an additional 321,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $489,300,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after buying an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $346.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $366.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.37.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.70.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

