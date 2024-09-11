Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires 24,017 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,017 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.5% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Angeles Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $16,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,820,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,562,000 after acquiring an additional 255,155 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,640,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,167 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,713,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,226,000 after acquiring an additional 421,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,576,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,787,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

