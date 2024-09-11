Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires 619 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 1.5 %

HD stock opened at $370.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.58 and a 200 day moving average of $353.92.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC cut their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.