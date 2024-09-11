Angeles Wealth Management LLC Buys 41 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,881,000 after purchasing an additional 24,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $495.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $480.24 and a 200-day moving average of $502.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

