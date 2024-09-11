Angeles Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 14,316,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190,276 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,293,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,708,000. JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 888.5% in the 4th quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 419,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,192,000 after acquiring an additional 376,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 378.7% in the 1st quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 221,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after acquiring an additional 175,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUS opened at $90.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.30.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.