Angeles Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 5.6% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $751.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $914.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $948.40. The firm has a market cap of $296.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

