Angeles Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% in the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.2 %

WFC stock opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $188.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

