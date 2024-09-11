Anson Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 11,846 Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CRESY opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $500.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.10. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

(Free Report)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRESY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.