Anson Capital Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Anson Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,852 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises about 1.3% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,402,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,684,000 after acquiring an additional 73,689 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1,462.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 797,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 746,178 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 710,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 710,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,081,000 after buying an additional 137,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,275,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

SGOL stock opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.