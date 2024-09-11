Anson Capital Inc. Has $396,000 Position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

Anson Capital Inc. boosted its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,999,000.

BATS EFAD opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.72.

The ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Dividend Masters index. The fund tracks an equally weighted broad-market index of developed-market companies, ex-North America, that have raised their dividend for each of the past 10 years. EFAD was launched on Aug 19, 2014 and is managed by ProShares.

