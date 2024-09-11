Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.11. 2,153,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 5,763,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APLD

Applied Digital Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $856.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 88.95% and a negative return on equity of 111.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Digital news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,783. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,928,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,216,000 after purchasing an additional 940,075 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Applied Digital by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 161,250 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Applied Digital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 250,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.