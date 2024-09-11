AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,678 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $9,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $491,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 307.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 11,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $853,705.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 437,214 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,471.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 11,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $853,705.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 437,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,471.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 60,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $4,826,772.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,262,490.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 790,081 shares of company stock worth $66,857,545. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:APP opened at $86.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $93.70.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APP. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.09.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

