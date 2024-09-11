Apu Apustaja Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (APU)

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. Apu Apustaja has a total market cap of $65.71 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apu Apustaja token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apu Apustaja alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000100 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Apu Apustaja Profile

Apu Apustaja’s launch date was March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,257,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin. The official website for Apu Apustaja is apu.com.

Apu Apustaja Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,257,217.1226 with 318,346,511,348.8945 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00018465 USD and is up 5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $5,752,760.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apu Apustaja should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apu Apustaja using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apu Apustaja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apu Apustaja and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.