Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Down to $15.72

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.72, but opened at $15.30. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 17,715 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.02). The business had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.24 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 100.81%. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 30.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 76,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $254,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

