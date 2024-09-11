Ardor (ARDR) Trading Up 14% Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $69.17 million and $20.53 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0692 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00041154 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00015229 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007262 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

