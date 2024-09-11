Ardor Price Up 14.8% This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. Ardor has a total market cap of $70.74 million and approximately $22.00 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0708 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00041998 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00015261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007230 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

