Arizona PSPRS Trust Acquires Shares of 7,371,894 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,371,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,145,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 20.1% of Arizona PSPRS Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arizona PSPRS Trust owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $42.13.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

