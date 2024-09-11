Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $55.77 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Ark has a market cap of $55.77 million and approximately $10.85 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000856 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001383 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001350 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,371,090 coins and its circulating supply is 183,371,102 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

