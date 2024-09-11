Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Director Wayne C. Cantwell Sells 15,000 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $104,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,226.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Arteris Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIP opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $9.54.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Arteris had a negative return on equity of 274.66% and a negative net margin of 68.37%. The business had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIP. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Arteris during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in Arteris during the second quarter valued at about $554,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Arteris by 6.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 2,182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

