Ascendiant Capital Markets Boosts Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Price Target to $6.50

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $6.25 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 345.21% from the company’s previous close.

ATOS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Atossa Therapeutics Trading Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ ATOS opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.31.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Atossa Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATOS. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 3,160.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 399,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

See Also

